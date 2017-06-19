Chesapeake Energy: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?
Chesapeake Energy benefits from having a strong hedge book and a lack of significant near-term maturities, but it will still likely underperform. The plunge in oil prices has hurt all exploration and production stocks, but Chesapeake Energy has turned out to be one of the biggest losers.
