Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages
Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. have earned an average rating of "Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
