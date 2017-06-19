Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson wil...

Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson will retire, shares take tumble

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Cenovus Energy shares fell more than 10 per cent on Tuesday after the oil company announced plans for more asset sales, deeper cost-cutting and the unexpected retirement of CEO Brian Ferguson. Its stock fell as low as $9.11 or 11.4 per cent from Monday's close and down about 48 per cent since it announced in late March a $17.7-billion blockbuster deal buy assets from ConocoPhillips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K... Jun 16 Eric V 1
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jun 14 was this done 128
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jun 8 Obumer 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May '17 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC