Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson will retire, shares take tumble
Cenovus Energy shares fell more than 10 per cent on Tuesday after the oil company announced plans for more asset sales, deeper cost-cutting and the unexpected retirement of CEO Brian Ferguson. Its stock fell as low as $9.11 or 11.4 per cent from Monday's close and down about 48 per cent since it announced in late March a $17.7-billion blockbuster deal buy assets from ConocoPhillips.
