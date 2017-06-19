Cenovus CEO to retire
Cenovus chief executive Brian Ferguson will be retiring Oct. 31 but plans to stay as an adviser until the end of March as the oil company undergoes a major divestiture program. Its focus since splitting from Encana has been on conventional and oilsands production in Western Canada, with investments in two U.S. refineries.
