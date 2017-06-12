Canada Stocks-TSX slumps as energy st...

Canada Stocks-TSX slumps as energy stocks fall with oil

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index slumped on Wednesday to its lowest close in six months as energy stocks were hit by a sharp retreat in the price of oil and loyalty program company Aimia fell sharply after suspending its dividend payments. The energy group fell 3.9 percent as oil prices moved lower by a similar degree, hit by an unexpected large buildup in gasoline inventories and an international outlook that suggests a big increase in supply in the coming year.

