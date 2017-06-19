Cairn Energy secures interests in two Mexican Gulf prospects
Cairn Energy announced on Tuesday that it had secured interests in two licences in the recent Mexico offshore bid round. The FTSE 250 company said the licences - one operated and one non-operated, covering around 1,100 square kilometres - are located in the Gulf of Mexico, in the shallow water Sureste basin, in water depths of between 100 and 500 metres and around 50 km offshore.
