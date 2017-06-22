Brentwood: Two found shot dead inside...

Brentwood: Two found shot dead inside house

15 hrs ago

At 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a house in the 200 block of Birch Street for a report of multiple gun shot victims, East Contra Costa fire district battalion chief Ross Macumber said. Eight firefighters and a battalion chief arrived aboard two engines and a truck, joining ambulance and Pacific Gas & Electric crews.

Chicago, IL

