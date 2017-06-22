Brentwood: Two found shot dead inside house
At 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a house in the 200 block of Birch Street for a report of multiple gun shot victims, East Contra Costa fire district battalion chief Ross Macumber said. Eight firefighters and a battalion chief arrived aboard two engines and a truck, joining ambulance and Pacific Gas & Electric crews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC