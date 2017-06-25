Bill Barrett Corporation (BBG) Downgr...

Bill Barrett Corporation (BBG) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Sell

They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the energy company's stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Seaport Global Securities' price objective points to a potential downside of 47.92% from the company's previous close.

