Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Exp...

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.38 Million

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Analysts expect that Basic Energy Services, Inc. will post sales of $217.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research . Two analysts have issued estimates for Basic Energy Services' earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $217.75 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Sat MuKappaD 12
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 26 Halton UK eh 125
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on... May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,523,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC