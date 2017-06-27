Basic Energy Services (BAS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds
News coverage about Basic Energy Services has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend
|Jun 24
|Charles Harrison
|1
|Resistance That Won't Quit: A Timeline of the K...
|Jun 16
|Eric V
|1
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jun 14
|was this done
|128
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jun 8
|Obumer
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC