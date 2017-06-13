Banking Heir Faces Yet Another Showdown in Fight for Gold Miner an hour ago

Banking Heir Faces Yet Another Showdo...

Peter Hambro, the 72-year-old descendant of a wealthy line of Anglo-Danish bankers, is getting used to fighting for his professional life. Having saved the company he's chaired for more than 20 years from the brink of collapse in 2015, he's now trying to fend off a hostile group of his biggest shareholders calling for his ouster after years of poor performance.

