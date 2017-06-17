Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts S...

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,311,065 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 1,690,260 shares during the period.

