Bailout of 2 Ohio nuclear plants stalling at Statehouse
An Ohio Senate committee has held its fourth hearing on a plan that could lead to $300 million in new charges annually for FirstEnergy customers. The committee has yet to vote on the proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Fri
|shoulda been here
|127
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Fri
|Threestax
|13
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Thu
|Obumer
|3
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 5
|Robert Espinosa
|13
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC