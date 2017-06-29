Application for PennEast pipeline clo...

Application for PennEast pipeline closed over deficiencies

10 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

New Jersey regulators on Wednesday closed an application for a more than $1 billion natural gas pipeline starting in Pennsylvania and ending in New Jersey. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said in a letter to PennEast that its request for a 60-day extension on a freshwater permit application was denied and the application was "administratively closed."

