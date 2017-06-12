American Electric Power and Edison In...

American Electric Power and Edison International Awarded EEI's 2017 Edison Award

Read more: Electric Energy Online

American Electric Power and Edison International received the Edison Electric Institute's 2017 Edison Award, the electric power industry's most prestigious honor. A panel of former energy company chief executives selected AEP and Edison International for the 89th annual award from a group of distinguished finalists.

