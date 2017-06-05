Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of ...

Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering due 2027

Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation , announced the pricing of a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.95% senior secured notes due 2027 at 99.674% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on June 15, 2017.

