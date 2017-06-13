Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Give...

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Chicago, IL

