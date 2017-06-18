4 tornadoes confirmed in Friday's eas...

4 tornadoes confirmed in Friday's eastern Nebraska storms

Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

Four tornadoes have been confirmed in the storms that hit eastern Nebraska on Friday, and thousands of people may remain without power for days. The National Weather Service said two tornadoes caused damage in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue Friday evening before the storm moved into western Iowa.

Chicago, IL

