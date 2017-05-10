Z Energy triples annual profit after Chevron acquisition
Z Energy, the New Zealand listed service station chain, more than tripled its annual profit after acquiring Chevron New Zealand's Caltex and Challenge! brands. Profit jumped to $243 million, or 61 cents per share, in the 12 months ended March 31, from $64 million, or 16 cents, the year earlier, the Wellington-based company said in a statement.
