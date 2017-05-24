Why Long-Term Investors Should Prefer Kinder Morgan Inc Over Energy Transfer Partners LP

The company currently yields a gaudy 9.3% and plans to increase the payout by a low-double-digit rate over the near term while maintaining at least 1.0 times distribution coverage. Moreover, it intends to achieve that growth while progressively improving its leverage ratio from the current 5.0 times debt-to-EBITDA to below 4.0 times over the next 12 to 18 months.

