Westar Energy Inc (WR) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Westar Energy Inc by 77.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|Thu
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on...
|Thu
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema...
|Thu
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr...
|Thu
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Hydro One stock sale hits a wall
|Thu
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Xcel hopes more customers will turn to Savers S... (Jul '08)
|May 6
|Leslietorres1211
|25
|Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10)
|May 6
|Karen
|11
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC