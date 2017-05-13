Westar Energy Inc (WR) Shares Sold by...

Westar Energy Inc (WR) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

11 hrs ago

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Westar Energy Inc by 77.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period.

