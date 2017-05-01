Utilities want farmers to watch for power lines near fields
Nebraska utilities are reminding farmers to watch out for power lines when they are planting crops or doing other field work. The Nebraska Public Power District says a farmer using a boom sprayer knocked out power to several hundred utility customers this spring because he made contact with a transmission line.
