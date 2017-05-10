US appeals court dismisses suit against Arkansas pipeline
A U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court's ruling that decertified a class action lawsuit against the oil giant, Exxon Mobil, and has dismissed it. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the lawsuit was filed by four property owners in central Arkansas after the 2013 rupture of the Pegasus pipeline, which spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into drainage ditches and a cove of Lake Conway.
