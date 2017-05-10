UPDATE 2-BlackRock switch helps pass ...

UPDATE 2-BlackRock switch helps pass 'historic' climate measure at Occidental

BlackRock Inc said on Friday that it voted in favor of a successful shareholder proposal calling for more climate change reporting by Occidental Petroleum Corp , in the first sign the world's largest asset manager was backing up its tough new talk on environmental matters. Backers of the resolution called its passage a major victory, the first time such a measure succeeded at a major U.S. oil and gas company.

