U.S. Department of Energy: EERE Success Story - Solar Software Platform Fast-Tracks Grid Connections
When customers install solar, their panels don't start producing electricity right away a utility must first assess the project's impact on the electricity grid before it gives permission to flip the switch. These interconnection delays are a pain point for solar customers across the United States and each day solar systems sit unconnected, customers are unable to start experiencing the cost-saving benefits of solar electricity.
