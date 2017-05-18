Two-vehicle crash hits power pole, knocks out power in Yucaipa
The effects of a two-vehicle crash rippled across the northeastern part of Yucaipa after the vehicles slammed into a power pole, Cal Fire officials said Friday night, May 19. It took Southern California Edison workers about two hours to restore power in the area following the 8:14 p.m. collision near Avenue H and 3rd Street, said Cal Fire Capt.
