Trump Names Picks for US Energy Agency Crippled Without Quorum

President Donald Trump has chosen a longtime aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a Pennsylvania utility regulator to serve on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, bringing the agency one step closer to regaining its power to rule on natural gas pipelines and contested utility mergers. Trump plans to nominate Neil Chatterjee, a senior energy adviser to McConnell who previously worked for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, and Robert Powelson, a member of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, for terms expiring in 2021 and 2020, respectively, an emailed statement from the White House late Monday shows.

