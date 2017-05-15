Tribes in US, Canada unite against Keystone XL oil pipeline
Tribes representing tens of thousands of indigenous people on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border are signing a declaration against the planned Keystone XL pipeline. Leaders of the Blackfoot Confederacy in Canada and the Great Sioux Nation and Ponca tribe in the U.S. plan a Wednesday ceremony in Calgary, Alberta, where pipeline developer TransCanada is based.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on...
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Hydro One stock sale hits a wall
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Xcel hopes more customers will turn to Savers S... (Jul '08)
|May 6
|Leslietorres1211
|25
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC