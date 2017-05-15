Tribes in US, Canada unite against Ke...

Tribes in US, Canada unite against Keystone XL oil pipeline

Read more: KSFY

Tribes representing tens of thousands of indigenous people on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border are signing a declaration against the planned Keystone XL pipeline. Leaders of the Blackfoot Confederacy in Canada and the Great Sioux Nation and Ponca tribe in the U.S. plan a Wednesday ceremony in Calgary, Alberta, where pipeline developer TransCanada is based.

