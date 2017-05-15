Tribes in U.S. and Canada unite against Keystone XL oil pipeline

Tribes representing tens of thousands of indigenous people in the U.S. and Canada will be signing a declaration against the planned Keystone XL oil pipeline. Leaders of the Blackfoot Confederacy in Canada and the Great Sioux Nation and Ponca tribe in the U.S. plan to sign their declaration at a ceremony Wednesday at the Glenbow Museum in Calgary, the city where pipeline developer TransCanada Corp. is based.

