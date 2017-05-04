TransCanada profit more than doubles,...

TransCanada profit more than doubles, beating estimates

After adjustments, TransCanada's comparable earnings were $698 million for its most recent quarter, up from $494 million. TransCanada Corp. says its first-quarter profit more than doubled what it was last year as revenue increased by 35 per cent.

