TransCanada CEO says no firm timeline yet for Keystone XL, Energy East

37 min ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

TransCanada Corp. is still not prepared to offer a firm timeline for the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline, its top executive said on Friday, even after U.S. President Donald Trump granted the project a permit in March. TransCanada CEO Russ Girling said that both the proposed Keystone XL and Energy East projects, which are fiercely opposed by many environmentalists, sit in the company's longer-term bucket because of the difficulty of getting them done.

