TEPCO Joins Global Energy Blockchain Initiative - Energy Web Foundation
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. announced that it has joined forces with Centrica plc, Elia, Engie, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sempra Energy, SP Group, Statoil ASA, Stedin, and TWL to support the Energy Web Foundation , a non-profit organization whose mission is to accelerate the commercial deployment of blockchain technology in the energy sector. This support provides EWF with a first round of funding amounting to $2.5 million.
