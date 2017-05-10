Teck Resources to sell stake in Waneta dam near Trail, B.C., for $1.2 billion
Teck Resources Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its two-thirds interest in the Waneta Dam in B.C. to one of Canada's largest utility companies. It says Fortis Inc. has agreed to pay $1.2 billion in cash for Teck's stake in the dam and related assets.
