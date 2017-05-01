Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Director Paul Colborne Acquires 49,590 Shares
Surge Energy Inc Director Paul Colborne purchased 49,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,397.10.
