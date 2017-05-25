Study: Reservoir at Sierra Pines coul...

Study: Reservoir at Sierra Pines could be expensive and inefficient

A flume section of the Tuolumne Main Canal passes over part of the old Sierra Pines golf course, where Tuolumne Utilities District officials are considering construction of a 350-acre-foot reservoir as backup in the event the ditch-flume system fails. Increasing water storage is always on the wish list for Tuolumne Utilities District, the primary water provider for the most densely populated communities in Tuolumne County, because the district relies on Pacific Gas & Electric reservoirs for much of its storage.

