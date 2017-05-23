Some mistake nuke plant drill for real emergency
An emergency drill at a nuclear power plant in New Jersey has been mistaken by some people for a real emergency. A spokesman for Public Service Enterprise Group says a multi-hour drill Tuesday night at Hope Creek nuclear plant in Salem County was a regularly scheduled event, but some thought it was an actual disaster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ...
|May 20
|Solarman
|1
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|May 20
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on...
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC