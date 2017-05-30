Shell, ConocoPhillips $6.8B oil sands...

Shell, ConocoPhillips $6.8B oil sands share selloff risks flooding market

Saturday May 27 Read more: Seeking Alpha

Plans by Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips to flip $6.8B worth of stakes in Canadian oil sands producers after acquiring them just months ago raises fresh doubts about investor confidence in the area and threatens to swamp Canadian equity markets , Reuters reports. The two companies acquired shares in Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus Energy as part of deals struck earlier this year to sell off oil sands assets, but reports say Shell has decided to sell its $4.1B stake in CNQ and COP has said it is not a long term investor in CVE.

Chicago, IL

