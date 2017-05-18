Saudi Aramco to sign deals with U.S. firms during Trump visit: sources
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] is due to sign deals with 12 U.S. companies on Saturday during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
