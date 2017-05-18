Saudi Aramco to sign deals with U.S. ...

Saudi Aramco to sign deals with U.S. firms during Trump visit: sources

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] is due to sign deals with 12 U.S. companies on Saturday during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... Thu Solarman 1
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Wed Threestax 9
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on... May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema... May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
News Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr... May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Wall Street
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,489 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC