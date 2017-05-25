Robbery suspects chased from store by...

Robbery suspects chased from store by owner wielding baseball bat

15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Surveillance video shows two masked men enter a grocery store in Rotterdam, New York on Monday, May 22, 2017, and demand cash. The owner grabs a baseball bat he keeps behind the counter for protection and hits one suspect in the shoulder as he went behind the counter to grab cigarettes.

