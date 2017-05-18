Risky and Complex U.S. Loan Wagers Are Red Hot in Low-Yield Asia an hour ago
Faced with near record-low interest rates at home, money managers in Korea, Japan and China have been piling into complex and increasingly risky structured loan products in America. Their investments in collateralized loan obligations -- including the high-yield "equity'' tranches most exposed to defaults -- have helped drive a doubling of issuance in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Threestax
|9
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on...
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC