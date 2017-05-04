Resource stocks pull Toronto benchmar...

Resource stocks pull Toronto benchmark index lower, loonie weakens

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 126.15 points to 15,416.99, after 90 minutes of trading. Among the biggest decliners on the TSX were Hudbay Minerals and other mining companies as well as Canadian Natural Resources and other major players in Alberta's oilpatch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... 3 hr Noah 2
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) 7 hr LNG 124
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
News Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut... Apr 27 Solarman 1
News Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong Apr 25 Defeat Maxine Waters 1
News San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ... Apr 23 Wildchild 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,566 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC