Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Boosted by Analyst
Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lifted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.
