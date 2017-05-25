Public Service Enterprise Group Pseg ...

Public Service Enterprise Group Pseg Ceo Ralph Izzo Lays Out the Future of Energy in New Jersey

Ralph Izzo, president, chairman and chief executive officer of Public Service Enterprise Group , today called for a set of statewide regulatory reforms that would create financial incentives for utilities to help their customers reduce at-home energy use, as well as expand access to renewable energy and new energy-saving technologies. He also encouraged New Jersey utility regulators to consider longer-term approval of energy infrastructure projects, which would lead to additional job creation.

