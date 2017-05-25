Public Service Enterprise Group Pseg Ceo Ralph Izzo Lays Out the Future of Energy in New Jersey

Ralph Izzo, president, chairman and chief executive officer of Public Service Enterprise Group , today called for a set of statewide regulatory reforms that would create financial incentives for utilities to help their customers reduce at-home energy use, as well as expand access to renewable energy and new energy-saving technologies. He also encouraged New Jersey utility regulators to consider longer-term approval of energy infrastructure projects, which would lead to additional job creation.

