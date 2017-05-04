Protesters could be arrested for tres...

Protesters could be arrested for trespassing on own land

22 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Pennsylvania landowners could face arrest for trespassing on their own property if they violate a court order obtained by a pipeline company. The Gerhart family of Huntingdon County has been battling Sunoco Logistics' Mariner East 2 pipeline.

