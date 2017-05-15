Portland utility suspends effort on n...

Portland utility suspends effort on new natural gas plants - Sun, 14 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Portland General Electric has suspended its effort to get permits for two new natural gas-fired power plants in eastern Oregon. PGE said Friday that it sent letters to two Oregon state agencies asking them to suspend the utility's request for a change that would have allowed it to build two natural gas-fired plants at its Carty Generating Station near Boardman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on... May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema... May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
News Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr... May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
News Hydro One stock sale hits a wall May 11 no secret 2 trick... 1
News Xcel hopes more customers will turn to Savers S... (Jul '08) May 6 Leslietorres1211 25
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) May 6 Karen 11
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC