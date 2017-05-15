Portland utility suspends effort on new natural gas plants - Sun, 14 May 2017 PST
Portland General Electric has suspended its effort to get permits for two new natural gas-fired power plants in eastern Oregon. PGE said Friday that it sent letters to two Oregon state agencies asking them to suspend the utility's request for a change that would have allowed it to build two natural gas-fired plants at its Carty Generating Station near Boardman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on...
|May 11
|secret tricky gangs
|1
|Hydro One profits drop 20% with decreasing dema...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Municipal nod to Hydro One's Garlon spraying tr...
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Hydro One stock sale hits a wall
|May 11
|no secret 2 trick...
|1
|Xcel hopes more customers will turn to Savers S... (Jul '08)
|May 6
|Leslietorres1211
|25
|Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10)
|May 6
|Karen
|11
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC