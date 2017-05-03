Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Posts...

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Pinnacle West Capital Co. announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11) Apr 29 trail of oil 2
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Apr 28 that 4 sure 52
News Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut... Apr 27 Solarman 1
News Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong Apr 25 Defeat Maxine Waters 1
News San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ... Apr 23 Wildchild 1
News City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07) Apr 9 silly rabbit 19
News Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power? Apr 5 Solarman 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC