Paul Colborne Buys 5,000 Shares of Su...

Paul Colborne Buys 5,000 Shares of Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Stock

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Surge Energy Inc Director Paul Colborne acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,900.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) May 26 Halton UK eh 125
News PG&Ea s Solar Choice Program Brings Clean Energ... May 20 Solarman 1
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) May 20 USS LIBERTY 10
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May 16 AIPAC mohels 3
News Liberal - Hydro Plan' will cause bills to soar May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
News Hydro One Limited Hydro One Flips the Switch on... May 11 secret tricky gangs 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,482 • Total comments across all topics: 281,452,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC