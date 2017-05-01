Part of Toronto's King St. remains closed due to hydro vault explosion
A section of King St. in the heart of Toronto's financial district remained closed early Tuesday more than 12 hours after a series of blasts shut down the area and sent commuters scrambling for safety. There were no injuries in the incident which began with an initial explosion in a hydro vault shortly after 5 p.m. The explosions sent heavy black smoke billowing from grates outside a Royal Bank building near King St. and Yonge St. Toronto Hydro said crews would have to pump water out of the vault and dry the equipment before venturing inside to start repairs, but that effort was delayed during the night because of flare-ups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Sat
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut...
|Apr 27
|Solarman
|1
|Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong
|Apr 25
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|1
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|Apr 23
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC