Part of Toronto's King St. remains closed due to hydro vault explosion

A section of King St. in the heart of Toronto's financial district remained closed early Tuesday more than 12 hours after a series of blasts shut down the area and sent commuters scrambling for safety. There were no injuries in the incident which began with an initial explosion in a hydro vault shortly after 5 p.m. The explosions sent heavy black smoke billowing from grates outside a Royal Bank building near King St. and Yonge St. Toronto Hydro said crews would have to pump water out of the vault and dry the equipment before venturing inside to start repairs, but that effort was delayed during the night because of flare-ups.

