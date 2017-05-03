Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E...

Pacific Gas and Electric Company PG&E Hauling, Processing Dead Trees to Enhance Public Safety

In response to California's ongoing tree mortality crisis and increased wildfire threat, Pacific Gas and Electric Company is working with local communities and power generators to dispose of dead tree debris and turn it into renewable energy. PG&E is operating sorting and chipping yards in eight counties hard hit by tree mortality to prepare the dead tree debris for use in biomass generation facilities.

