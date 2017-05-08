Ontario sells what it expects to be final tranche of shares in Hydro One
The Ontario government is selling what it expects to be its final offering of shares in Hydro One, a move it says could raise more than $3 billion for the province. The government and Hydro One say they have entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters for the offering on a bought-deal basis of some 120 million common shares.
